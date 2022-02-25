North Carolina

Prosecutors: North Carolina On-Duty Police Officer Sold Cocaine in Patrol Car

If convicted, the officer faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison

Getty Images

A North Carolina police officer has been arrested after he sold cocaine while on duty in his patrol car and uniform, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Keven Rodriguez, 33, a field operations division officer with the Raleigh Police Department, was arrested Wednesday and charged with distributing cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release.

If convicted, Rodriguez faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison. NBC News has reached out to Rodriguez’s attorney for comment.

Police Chief Estella D. Patterson condemned the officer's alleged actions during a news conference Thursday, saying that Rodriguez's arrest was a disappointment to her and the community. 

“I have been resolute in my words and now in my actions to hold employees accountable for any behavior that violates public trust and brings this department into disrepute," Patterson said.

Rodriguez remains on administrative duty without pay, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, she said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Broward Feb 17

This Is What $1 Billion of Drugs Looks Like: Cocaine, Marijuana Seizures Offloaded in Florida

Dating Apps Jan 28

‘Swipe Left for Meth': Florida Officials Using Dating Apps to Try to Find Drug Dealers

This article tagged under:

North CarolinaRaleighcocaine trafficking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us