infrastructure plan

Proposal for $550 Billion in New Infrastructure Spending Passes Key Senate Vote

The vote comes after a bipartisan working group spent months on the plan

the Capitol in Washington
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Hours after a bipartisan working group of lawmakers announced a deal on a major infrastructure package, it passed a key test vote Wednesday in the Senate.

The Senate voted 67 to 32 to begin debate on the measure, getting 17 Republicans to sign on, more than the 10 needed to break a filibuster. 

The proposal includes $550 billion in new spending to build roads, public transit and other priorities of President Joe Biden, injecting a windfall of money into a series of transportation projects that have long enjoyed support from both parties.

"It is a big deal," Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill, told NBC News.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

infrastructure planU.S. Senate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us