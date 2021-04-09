Prince Philip's Life in Photos Published 38 mins ago • Updated 2 mins ago Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was Britain's longest-serving royal consort as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. The only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, Philip had moved to England at the age of 7 to live with his paternal grandmother, Victoria Mountbatten, at Kensington Palace. He served with the Royal Navy as a naval officer before marrying Princess Elizabeth and becoming the Duke of Edinburgh. He served as royal consort for 65 years before retiring at 2017. 25 photos 1/25 Prince Philip of Greece, later Duke of Edinburgh, as a toddler in July 1922. Philip had settled in London as a child, after his uncle, then the King of Greece, was forced to abdicate. 2/25 AP Photo Romania’s King Michael, second left, with his mother, Princess Helene, enjoy a holiday at Mamaia, Romania, Sept. 8, 1928. From left to right; Princess Fedora of Greece, King Michael, Princess Helene, Princess Irene of Greece, Princess Marguerite of Greece, Prince Philip of Greece and Prince Paul of Greece. 3/25 Fox Photos/Getty Images Prince Philip of Greece dressed for the Gordonstoun School’s production of ‘MacBeth’, in Scotland. Philip had left Greece to live with his grandmother, Victoria Mountbatten, at Kensington Palace at the age of 7. 4/25 Keystone/Getty Images Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, prior to his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, saluting as he resumes his attendance at the Royal Naval Officers School at Kingsmoor, Hawthorn, England, July 31, 1947. 5/25 AP Photo The first image of the royal newly-weds, British Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the grounds of Broadlands (the home of Earl Mountbatten, governer-general of India), at Ramsey, Hampshire, where they are spending their honeymoon, Nov. 23, 1947. 6/25 AP Photo Princess Elizabeth and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh leave Westminster Abbey, London, on Nov. 20, 1947, following their wedding service. 7/25 AP Photo Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wears the uniform of a field marshal as he talks with Pvt. S.P. Campbell of Sidney Mines, Nova Scotia, as he visits Canadian troops at the London-Edinburgh barracks at Hannover, Germany, March 18, 1953. 8/25 Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Elizabeth with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne. 9/25 Keystone/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave at the crowds from the balcony at Buckingham Palace on June 2, 1953. 10/25 Donald McKague/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Prince Philip poses for a portrait at home in Buckingham Palace in December 1958 in London, England. 11/25 Donald McKague/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh pose for a portrait at home in Buckingham Palace in December 1958 in London, England. 12/25 PNA Rota/Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh disembarks from a Harvard Trainer aircraft after a flight, at RAF White Waltham, Berkshire, where he has been training for his ‘wings’. 13/25 AP Photo Sitting on rugs on the lawn, the British royal family poses for a picture during a holiday at Balmoral, Scotland in September, 1960. 14/25 AP Photo Queen Elizabeth II, with her husband Prince Philip, in an open topped car as they leave an event, in Paris, on May 16, 1972. 15/25 AP Photo/Arturo Mari Queen Elizabeth II, turns at smiles at her husband Prince Philip, during an audience with Pope John Paul II in his private study at the Vatican, Italy, Oct. 17, 1980. 16/25 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, follow the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, London, England, Sept. 6, 1997. This was one of Philip's more somber public appearances as the royal family and the world was hit by the shock of Princess Diana's passing. 17/25 AP Photo/Dave Caulkin Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, drives his carriage through Home Park in Windsor, May 13, 2004. 18/25 Fiona Hanson/AFP via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands, Hampshire, Nov. 18, 2007. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are to mark their diamond wedding anniversary before jetting off to Malta to revive golden memories of their newlywed youth. Queen Elizabeth is known to cherish the time they spent on the Mediterranean island as a young couple, out of Britain and out of the spotlight in the years before she inherited the throne at 25 in 1952. 19/25 AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis Queen Elizabeth II, left, accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, right, on the main balcony of Buckingham Palace, wave to the gathering crowds, as they attend the annual Trooping the Colour, in central London, June 13, 2009. 20/25 Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen’s Speech from the throne in the House of Lords next to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on June 4, 2014. The State Opening of Parliament marks the formal start of the parliamentary year and the Queen’s Speech sets out the governments agenda for the coming session. 21/25 Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leave St Paul’s Cathedral in London on March 13, 2015, after attending a memorial service to mark the end of Britain’s combat operations in Afghanistan. 22/25 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, file In this April 22, 2016, photo President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as they arrive on Marine One at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. 23/25 AP Photo/Tim Ireland Queen Elizabeth II waves as she watches the flypast, with Prince Philip, right, Prince William, center, his son Prince George, front, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, centre left, the Prince of Wales, third left, the Duchess of Cornwall, second left, and Princess Anne on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 11, 2016. 24/25 Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, seen in their wedding finery on May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. 25/25 Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor Castle on July 22, 2020, in Windsor, England. The Duke of Edinburgh has been Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since its formation in 2007. HRH served as Colonel-in-Chief of successive Regiments which now make up The Rifles since 1953. The Duchess of Cornwall was appointed Royal Colonel of 4th Battalion The Rifles in 2007. 25/25 Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor Castle on July 22, 2020, in Windsor, England. The Duke of Edinburgh has been Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since its formation in 2007. HRH served as Colonel-in-Chief of successive Regiments which now make up The Rifles since 1953. The Duchess of Cornwall was appointed Royal Colonel of 4th Battalion The Rifles in 2007.