Prince Philip's Life in Photos

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was Britain's longest-serving royal consort as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

The only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, Philip had moved to England at the age of 7 to live with his paternal grandmother, Victoria Mountbatten, at Kensington Palace.

He served with the Royal Navy as a naval officer before marrying Princess Elizabeth and becoming the Duke of Edinburgh. He served as royal consort for 65 years before retiring at 2017.