Prince Frederik of Luxembourg died on Feb. 28 after years of being diagnosed with a rare mitochondrial disease, according to a statement issued over the weekend by his parents, Prince Robert and Princess Julie. He was 22.

Frederik was born with PolG disease, a genetic mitochondrial disorder that prevents the body’s cells from producing adequate energy, which in turn can cause multiple organ dysfunctions and failures. He was diagnosed with PolG at 14 years old, when his symptoms began showing more clearly, Prince Robert and Princess Julie said in the Saturday statement.

His father remembered him as his "Superhero."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Frederik was born with a special capacity for positivity, joy, and determination," Robert said. "When he was little, I would always say that if there is one child of ours that I would never need to worry about, it was him. He has social skills like no other, an amazing sense of humour, an emotional intelligence and compassion that were off the charts, a sense of justice, fairness and decency that knows no bounds."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Robert said his son's usual Italian Duolingo and exercise alarm went off on Feb. 28, which was also Rare Disease Day, but it wasn't like any other day. The 22-year-old had been unwell and was barely able to speak for several days.

"This would be his last in this world," Robert said, adding that Frederick found the strength to bid farewell to each of his family members that day.

Frederik had founded The PolG Foundation as a means to help others who suffered with mitochondrial diseases and find a cure, according to Prince Robert. The disease is estimated to affect one in every 500 people, and can be compared to "having a faulty battery that never fully recharges and is in a constant state of depletion," according to the foundation. PolG can also be difficult to diagnose and has no known cure.

Frederick participated in medical trials and donated his DNA to assist doctors with their research on the disease.

"This is the battle that Frederik fought, and this is the burden that he had to carry throughout his life. He always did so with grace and with humour," Robert said.

Even after Frederick's passing, Robert said "his mission is not complete," adding that the young prince and his foundation will continue to work to find a cure for PolG.

"I cite him as being here in the present because I know that, though physically absent, he is still here, inspiring us and pushing us forward," Robert said.

Prince Robert recalled the final conversation he had with his son.

“Frederik’s last question to me, prior to his other remarks was: 'Papa, are you proud of me?' He had barely been able to speak for several days, so the clarity of these words was as surprising as the weight of the moment was profound," Robert wrote.

"The answer was very easy, and he had heard it oh so many times…. but at this time, he needed reassurance that he had contributed all that he possibly could in his short and beautiful existence and that he could now finally move on,” he said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: