Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne has mild symptoms and is working from home, Clarence House told Sky News in a statement

By Sophie Reardon

Royal Visit Washington
Andrew Harnik/AP, File

Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday morning.

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne has mild symptoms and is working from home, Clarence House told Sky News in a statement.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," the statement read. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

His wife Camilla, 72, tested negative for the coronavirus. The couple is self-isolating at their home in Scotland, the statement said.

The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Scotland.

It is not clear how Charles contracted the virus, but Clarence House says he had a "high number of engagements" in recent weeks.

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II remains at her home in Windsor.

Charles last saw the queen on March 12, according to a BBC report.

Staff, AP

