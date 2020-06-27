Morristown-Beard School

Prestigious N.J. Private School Vows to Become Inclusive After Racist Alumni Videos

"I do not believe that my language that night aligns with who I have tried to be as a person, the values I live by or the manner in which I have conducted myself as an athlete," Nate Panza said

The Morristown-Beard School in Morristown, N.J.
A prestigious private school in New Jersey has vowed to become "an inclusive and anti-racist community" after recent graduates appeared in a racist Snapchat video and current and former students of color started an Instagram account to share their experiences at the school.

Nate Panza, an incoming freshman and Cornell University football recruit who graduated from Morristown-Beard School, can be heard using the N-word in a Snapchat video recorded by a high school classmate around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to The Cornell Daily Sun, which first reported the video and his identity.

He acknowledged and apologized for his comments in a statement to the college newspaper. NBC News' attempts to reach Panza by phone were unsuccessful Friday.

Morristown-Beard is a private middle and high school that was founded in 1891.

In the video, shared online by TMZ, a person is seen smoking while someone off camera is heard using the N-word.

The camera then pans to Panza, who says, "Oh wait, you can't put that one up. You can't post that. Adam, you can't post that."

Another voice can then be heard invoking the name of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, and using the N-word.

