President Trump and other leaders congratulate Pope Leo XIV

President Donald Trump and other leaders congratulated Pope Leo XIV as he becomes the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Roman Catholics.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," Trump wrote on the Truth Social website. "What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!

The governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, called the Chicago native's election "a historic moment."

Hailing from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in at a time when we need compassion, unity, and peace. https://t.co/vkJp5FOl7i — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 8, 2025

The archbishop of Philadelphia, Nelson Jesus Pérez, called the new pope a "wonderful, gentle, profound man of God."

Perez said Leo was "a great gift to the church and the world."

And the Rev. James Martin, editor at large of the Catholic publication 'America," called him a "brilliant choice."

"I know Pope Leo XIV to be a kind, open, humble, modest, decisive, hard-working, straightforward, trustworthy, and down-to-earth man," he wrote on X.