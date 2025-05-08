Catholic Church

President Trump and other leaders congratulate Pope Leo XIV

The new pope is the first American to head the Roman Catholic Church.

President Donald Trump and other leaders congratulated Pope Leo XIV as he becomes the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Roman Catholics.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," Trump wrote on the Truth Social website. "What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!

The governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, called the Chicago native's election "a historic moment."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The archbishop of Philadelphia, Nelson Jesus Pérez, called the new pope a "wonderful, gentle, profound man of God."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Perez said Leo was "a great gift to the church and the world."

And the Rev. James Martin, editor at large of the Catholic publication 'America," called him a "brilliant choice."

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 8 hours ago

Live updates: Trump announces first post-tariff trade deal with Great Britain

Parenting 9 mins ago

Family doctor shares which parents are most difficult and pediatricians agree ‘100%'

"I know Pope Leo XIV to be a kind, open, humble, modest, decisive, hard-working, straightforward, trustworthy, and down-to-earth man," he wrote on X.

This article tagged under:

Catholic Church
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us