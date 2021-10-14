Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized in Southern California

What to Know The 75-year-old former president was in good spirits.

Former President Bill Clinton had been hospitalized for at least two days with the infection, his doctors said.

Clinton served as the 42nd president of the United States from 1993 to 2001, and was the first baby boomer generation president.

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California Thursday with a non-COVID-19 related infection, his spokesman confirmed to NBC News.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 75-year-old was hospitalized at University of California, Irvine Medical Center in Orange County.

It wasn't immediately clear why Clinton was hospitalized beyond that he had an infection, but his spokesman said he was in "good spirits."

His spokesman, Angel Ureña, tweeted that Clinton was on the mend.

Ureña later tweeted that the former president was receiving antibiotics via an IV, and after two days of treatment, Clinton's white blood cell count was trending down.

The treating physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, were in communication with Clinton's cardiologist in New York.

Clinton served as the 42nd president of the United States from 1993 to 2001, and was the first baby boomer generation president.

He was the first Democrat to win a second term of the presidency since Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Refresh this breaking news story for updates.