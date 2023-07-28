President Biden publicly acknowledges 7th grandchild for first time

President Joe Biden on Friday publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild for the first time, while adding that his granddaughter Navy is "not a political issue."

In a statement first reported by People that was obtained by NBC News, Biden said that he and first lady Jill Biden wanted the best for all of their grandchildren, "including Navy."

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," the president said. "This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts last month settled a paternity case over their daughter Navy in an Arkansas court.

