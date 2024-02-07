Dallas

Video shows moment pit bull chases and attacks pregnant woman in Texas

The woman, who is 7 months pregnant, suffered bites on her hands and forearms

By Jose Antonio Herrera and NBCDFW Staff

A pregnant woman was attacked by a pit bull in the 11300 block of Amanda Lane on Tuesday.

The video shows a pit bull running up behind Reyna Gutierrez and her two children. The woman ran between two parked vehicles and the dog started biting her.

Her 9-year-old son climbed onto the front of a car to escape the dog and her 6-year-old daughter can be seen and heard screaming a few feet away.

A neighbor ran to help her and the dog started attacking him. The man fell to the floor and managed to get the dog off of him, while Gutierrez walked towards her home with her children.

Gutierrez was taken to the hospital for treatment of the bites on both her hands and forearms, Dallas Police said.

In an interview with Telemundo 39, Erik Rojas, her husband, said when Dallas Police arrived neighbors said the pit bull's owner came and took the dog away. They know the owner lives in the area but they don't know who he is or where exactly he lives.

Police are investigating the attack.

If you see stray, off-leash, unowned dogs, or dogs with aggressive behavior in Dallas, call 311. For more resources visit the City of Dallas website.

