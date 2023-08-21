A woman, her newborn baby and a boy were killed while several others were injured in a crash in New York involving three families who were traveling from Norristown, Pennsylvania, to Niagara Falls, over the weekend, police said.

The crash occurred Saturday around 9:15 a.m. in Wayland, New York. Three families from Norristown were traveling to Niagara Falls, New York, for a family vacation. The 41-year-old driver and 12 passengers were traveling inside a 2005 Ford E-350 van northbound on I-390 in Wayland when the rear tire failed, police said.

Léelo en español

The driver lost control of the vehicle which exited the roadway on the west shoulder and crashed into the median. The van then rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest, police said.

One of the passengers, 12-year-old Alex Andrade, was pronounced dead at the scene. Twelve of the other passengers in the van were hospitalized, including 40-year-old Margarita Ramirez-Luna, who was pregnant at the time. Ramirez-Luna died from her injuries. While her baby was successfully delivered by staff at the hospital, the child later passed away.

Officials have not yet revealed the conditions of the eleven other passengers, which included a 1-year-old child, two 8-year-old boys, and a teenager.

New York State Police continue to investigate the deadly crash.