earthquake

Powerful Magnitude-6.8 Quake Shakes Panama and Costa Rica

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was off the Pacific coast of Panama and Costa Rica’s shared border

Panama Earthquake Locator Map

A powerful magnitude-6.8 earthquake shook Panama and Costa Rica on Wednesday afternoon, but it was relatively far from the largest population centers and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was off the Pacific coast of Panama and Costa Rica’s shared border, about 30 miles south of Punta de Burica, Panama. It occurred at a depth of about six miles.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The tremor was not felt in Panama’s capital, but there was shaking in some parts of western Panama and Costa Rica.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 7 hours ago

Pelosi Bars Trump Allies From Jan. 6 Probe; GOP Vows Boycott

nursing homes 6 hours ago

Unvaccinated Staff Eyed in Rising Nursing Home Cases, Deaths

In Puerto Armuelles, Panama, about 47 miles north of the epicenter, resident Patricia Ortíz said that within seconds of the shaking the power went out. It was “very strong, I think the strongest in recent years,” she said.

Although there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, authorities said they have begun inspecting structures.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

earthquakeCosta RicaPanama
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us