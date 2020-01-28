Miami Buildings Shake After Powerful Earthquake Between Cuba and Jamaica

Buildings in Miami were evacuated after vibrations from a powerful earthquake that struck between Cuba and Jamaica Tuesday afternoon were felt throughout South Florida.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake was reported about 77 miles north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Miami-Dade Police reported receiving phone calls of buildings shaking, and chopper footage showed multiple buildings being evacuated.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of tremors felt at high-rise structures on S. Dadeland Boulevard, officials said.

City of Miami Police said there were reports of vibrations in Downtown and Brickell, where some buildings were evacuated. There were no injuries or damages reported, police said.

UPDATE: Some buildings in the #Brickell area are currently being evacuated. At this time, NO reported injuries & NO road closures. https://t.co/2eKDhRWLvY — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 28, 2020

Jorge Gomez said he and co-workers were on the 47th floor of the Wells Fargo building Downtown when he started feeling the building swaying.

"We were sitting down, we saw the blinds shaking, we felt sick to our stomachs. When I leaned up against the window, I felt my body moving or the window moving," Gomez said. "We were saying 'the building's shaking, the building's shaking.'"

The Miami-Dade Government Center at 111 Northwest 1st Street was also evacuated as a precaution, police said.

No other information was immediately known.