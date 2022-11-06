lottery

Powerball Jackpot Soars to Record $1.9 Billion After No Winners Were Found Saturday

Saturday's jackpot topped the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

By Staff Reports

$1.6B Powerball jackpot hits world record amount
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Once again no one struck gold on Saturday night's Powerball roll. The pot now stands at an estimated $1.9 billion jackpot. The cash value has also risen to an estimated $929.1 million.

Saturday's results mean the jackpot will now roll over to Monday, when the next drawing is expected to happen.

The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3x

No one has hit all six numbers in over three months. That's 39 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million prize.

Despite there being no big winner Saturday, 16 tickets won million-dollar prizes after matching all five white balls. Moreover, one lucky person in Kentucky also won a $2 million prize after matching all white balls and including the Power Play option in their ticket.

In total, more than almost 11 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in Saturday’s drawing.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

