Powerball Jackpot Reaches $610 Million for Monday Night's Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $610 million for Monday night's drawing, making it the eighth largest prize in the game's history.

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn Saturday night, which carried a $580 million payout.

The $610 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly every big winner takes the cash option, which is currently an estimated $292.6 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. Since then, the game has had 34 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. Monday’s drawing will be the 35th draw in the jackpot run.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The chance of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin

8. $610 Million (Estimated) – Oct. 24, 2022

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Florida

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri