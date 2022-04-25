Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $421 Million for Monday Night's Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $421 million for the Monday night's drawing.

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn Saturday night, which carried a $409 million payout. The winning numbers over the weekend were 10, 39, 47, 49, 56 and the Powerball was 8.

The $421 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly every big winner takes the cash option, which is currently an estimated $252.1 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

The Powerball jackpot has been hit twice this year. On Jan. 5, two tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot – the 7th largest prize in Powerball history. Then, in the Feb. 14 drawing, a ticket in Connecticut won a $185.3 million jackpot. Since then, there have been 29 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The chance of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

