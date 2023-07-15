Powerball

Powerball prize balloons to $900 million after no jackpot winner drawn

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their Powerball numbers at a market in Prospect, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022.
Keith Srakocic/AP

Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million.

The winning numbers were: 57-43-2-55-9 Powerball: 18 Power Play: 2x

Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

U.S. & World

Gilgo Beach 2 mins ago

Arrest of suspect in Long Island serial killings brings both pain and relief to victims' families

Russia-Ukraine War 2 hours ago

Putin says Russia has ‘sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs as Ukraine gets its own supply from US

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us