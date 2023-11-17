Crime and Courts

Postal worker among 3 charged in $24 million stolen check scheme, officials say

The checks were sold through a Telegram channel, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said in a statement

A U.S. Postal Service worker and two others have been charged in a scheme in which $24 million worth of checks were stolen from the mail and offered for sale online, federal prosecutors said.

The checks were sold through a Telegram channel, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said in a statement.

The Postal Service worker, Nakedra Shannon, 29, worked at a processing center in Charlotte for around two years and stole the checks from April to July of this year, prosecutors said.

Two other people called co-conspirators by the U.S. attorney’s office, Donnell Gardner, 27, and Desiray Carter, 24, have also been charged.

