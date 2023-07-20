Food & Drink

Popeyes unveils ‘Girl Dinner' menu based off of viral TikTok trend

Now you can feast on some "Girl Dinner" inspired menu items at the fast food joint

By Julia Elbaba

Popeyes
Getty Images

Popeyes is adding some spice to "Girl Dinner."

Popeyes unveiled its "Girl Dinner" menu -- based on the viral TikTok trend with users posting comfort food over the sound, "This is my meal, I call this Girl Dinner."

Guests of the fast food joint can enjoy "Girl Dinner" with a variety of Southern dishes including mashed potatoes with cajun gravy, homestyle mac and cheese, coleslaw, and beloved cajun fries, all offered at Popeyes.com.

The intention of the menu is to offer guests food items with an explosion of flavors that still stick with Popeyes' original Southern cooking style.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The select menu will be available nationwide for pickup and delivery.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkSocial Media
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us