Catholic Church

Pope Francis has ‘peaceful night' in hospital amid health battle

The 88-year-old pontiff was resting on Wednesday morning as he continues to receive care at Rome's Gemelli hospital for double pneumonia.

By Chantal Da Silva | NBC News

Pope Francis had another "peaceful night" at Rome's Gemelli hospital and was resting on Wednesday morning as he continues to receive treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican said.

The Holy See did not provide any further updates on the 88-year-old pontiff's condition.

On Tuesday, the Vatican said that Francis continued to show a slight improvement, despite remaining in critical condition. He had resumed work and was eating normally, the Vatican added.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 and was later diagnosed with double pneumonia, or pneumonia in both lungs. Additional CT scans were ordered Tuesday to monitor his lungs, while the pope's prognosis remained "reserved," church officials said.

It was unclear whether the pontiff remained in critical condition on Wednesday, with the Holy See expected to provide further updates.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Hundreds of people are joining a nightly mass in St. Peter’s Square to pray for the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Catholic Church
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us