Pope Francis dies at age 88

Pope Francis, the popular Roman Catholic pontiff who advocated a more compassionate papacy and a less traditionalist approach than his predecessor, has died. He was 88.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in the announcement.

Francis, the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, was the first non-European pope in more than 1,000 years when he was chosen in 2013. He took over after Pope Benedict resigned, a move unknown among modern-day popes and one that set up the sometimes tense situation where a pope and a pope emeritus were both alive.

Francis refocused the papacy on such issues as the environment, migrants, and equality and away from other more contentious topics. He rejected the luxurious trappings of the Vatican, embraced the poor and criticized a church that he said had become obsessed with abortion, gay marriage and contraception.

He wrote the first papal letter or encyclical on the environment, warning that the world must protect against global warming.

During his historic visit to the United States in 2015, according to NBC, he told a crowd in Philadelphia, “To raise doubts about the working of the Spirit, to give the impression that it cannot take place in those who are not 'part of our group,' who are not 'like us,' is a dangerous temptation," he said in a homily. "Not only does it block conversion to the faith; it is a perversion of faith."

He was faulted for not doing enough to confront the sex abuse scandal that had convulsed the church. In 2019, he issued the first law requiring officials to report cases to their superiors.

Francis was born on Dec. 17, 1936 in Buenos Aires, according to the Catholic News Agency. His father was a railway worker who had immigrated to Argentina from Italy. His mother’s family also of Italian origin.

He was ordained a priest in 1969 as a Jesuit and served as the rector of a seminary, a pastor and a professor before he became the pope at the age of 76. He was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit.

His choice was unexpected. When he was introduced from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, there was a gasp from the crowd, followed by applause, according to NBC News. In Italian, he joked, "As you know the duty of the conclave is to give Rome a bishop. It seems that my brother cardinals went almost to the end of the world."

As pope he took the name of the Catholic friar St. Francis of Assisi, known for his life of poverty.

Francis was described by NBC News as a conservative with “great compassion.” During his time as pope, he did not change church doctrine but did steer the church in a new direction.

He encouraged priests to welcome divorced Catholics, gay and lesbian couples and those who were living together without being married. He invited members of a transgender community south of Rome as his guests to a luncheon lunch to mark the church’s World Day of the Poor. When challenged by conservative cardinals to affirm teaching on homosexuality, he suggested that the could be a way to bless same-sex unions, The Associated Press reported.

Traditionalist objected to Francis’ progressive reforms, which they viewed as contrary to church teachings. In 2018, the former Vatican ambassador to the U.S., Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, called on Francis to resign.

A decade into his papacy, Francis criticized what he called the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the church in the U.S., accusing them of replaced faith with ideology, The AP reported.

He removed a bishop from his position in the diocese of Tyler, Texas, Joseph Strickland, who had been a fierce critic of Francis and who wrote in a tweet that he had been “undermining the deposit of faith.”

Then Francis ousted another outspoken opponent to his reforms, Cardinal Raymond Burke, from his Vatican apartment and revoked his salary.

The pope was forced to cancel an address at the U.N. climate conference in Dubai because of a lung inflammation. He only had one fully functioning lung after his other lung was partially removed due to an infection when he was a teenager. He had had a series of medical issues in recent years, with problems with his knee, trouble with sciatica and surgery for a hernia and his colon.