Live updates: Cardinals convene in the Vatican for papal conclave

Cardinals will soon start the process of choosing Pope Francis' successor.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

  • Cardinals are in the Vatican and will soon sequester in the Sistine Chapel until a new Pope is chosen.
  • The conclave will commence 16 days following the death of Pope Francis. There was a nine-day period of mourning that began with Francis' funeral.
  • One hundred thirty-three cardinal electors will vote in the conclave.
  • Smoke will rise from the Sistine Chapel after each round of voting. White smoke will rise from the chimney when a new pope is selected. If no pope is chosen, there will be black smoke.

The papal conclave will get underway soon with cardinals convening at the Sistine Chapel to choose a new pope. Follow for live updates.

