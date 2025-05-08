Catholic Church
Live Updates

Live updates: Conclave reconvenes after no pope elected on day 1

More than 130 Catholic cardinals on Thursday return to the Sistine Chapel to continue the secretive, centuries-old ritual to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Black smoke was seen pouring from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel last night, indicating a new pope had not been chosen on the first day of the papal conclave.
  • With no one securing the necessary two-thirds majority, or 89 votes, the cardinals retired for the night to the Vatican residences where they are being sequestered. They will reconvene Thursday morning.
  • One hundred thirty-three cardinal electors have gathered for the centuries-old secret voting ritual to elect a new pope to follow Pope Francis, who died April 21.
  • Smoke will rise from the Sistine Chapel after each round of voting. White smoke will rise from the chimney when a new pope is selected. If no pope is chosen, there will be black smoke.

The cardinals return Thursday to continue the search for a new pope. Follow along below for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Catholic Church
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us