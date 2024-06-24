Jersey shore

Police: Woman attacked child, bit officer in Wildwood Crest, NJ

Law enforcement officials said a 'highly intoxicated' 43-year-old woman swung around a 10-year-old boy at a motel pool in Wildwood Crest, attacked the child's father and bit an officer after being arrested

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, have arrested a Philadelphia woman who, they claim, attacked a 10-year--old boy at a motel pool, fought his father and then bit an officer all while she was 'highly intoxicated' last week.

According to police, 43-year-old Fallan Turner, of Philadelphia, was arrested after an incident that happened at a motel along the 6200 block of Ocean Avenue on Monday, June 17.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

On that day, at about 2:29 p.m., police responded after Turner, allegedly, was "highly intoxicated" and had gone "out of control in the pool," officials wrote in a report on social media.

According to police, witnesses told responding officers that, while at the pool, Turner "grabbed an unrelated 10-year-old juvenile male, and swung him around in the pool, dunking him underwater." When the boy's father attempted to intervene, officials said, Turner jumped on the man's back and grabbed him inappropriately.

Also, police claim, when officers arrived, Turner "became belligerent" while talking with them and was placed under arrest.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

However, while she was being handcuffed, police officials said, Turner pushed an officer in the face and resisted his control.

U.S. & World

Student Loans 3 hours ago

Judge halts further student loan forgiveness under part of Biden's new repayment plan

Coronavirus 4 hours ago

The Covid summer wave is here

As she was being processed later, at police headquarters, officials claim, Turner continued to be combative against officers and bit an officer's hand.

Yet, no officer was significantly hurt by Turner, officials said.

Turner has been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and other offenses.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Jersey shore
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us