Police shoot man who allegedly stabbed Bridgeport officer

Police shot a man brandishing a knife in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Terry Place for a report of an emotionally disturbed person, according to police.

When they arrived, they found a man with a knife. Police shot the man, who was then rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

It is not clear how many officers were involved or how many fired their weapons.

Police have identified the man as 45-year-old Huntly Jackson, of Bridgeport.

According to police, Jackson is under arrest, charged with criminal attempted murder, first-degree assault, assault on a public safety officer, second-degree threatening, interfering/resisting arrest, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Bridgeport police also said one of the responding officers was stabbed in the shoulder, neck and head by the suspect. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment but has since been released.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the shooting along with the State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad.

The officer or officers involved in the incident have been placed on modified duty, according to police.

