Police seeking owner of jewelry taken from gravesite in Connecticut

Police said the young suspect was still at the cemetery and found to be wearing a piece of jewelry taken from an unknown gravesite

State police have been investigating ongoing vandalism at Holy Cross Cemetery on Maple Street in Killingly and said state troopers and Killingly police responded on Sunday after someone saw that several gravesites had been damaged.

They said the suspect was still at the cemetery and found to be wearing a piece of jewelry that was taken from an unknown gravesite.

Killingly police are trying to find the owner or family of the owner to return the property.

The suspect was arrested and charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, larceny in the sixth degree, breach of peace in the second degree and interference with a cemetery.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Connecticut State Police

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned at Willimantic Juvenile Court.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to call Officer Mark Juhola of the Killingly Police at 860-779-4900.