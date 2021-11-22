New Jersey

Police Search for NJ Man Accused of Killing Young Woman

Police identified the suspect in Katherine Kelemen’s murder as 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen of Voorhees.

By David Chang

Police are searching for a New Jersey man accused of murdering a young woman and injuring a second victim in a domestic violence incident. 

On Monday, police were called to a home on the 100 block of Round Hill Road in Voorhees Township at 6:49 a.m. in response to a report of an assault on two people. 

When they arrived they found Katherine Kelemen, 22, and the second victim inside. Kelemen was suffering from blunt force trauma. She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in Stratford, New Jersey, where she was pronounced dead at 8:17 a.m. 

The second victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. 

Police identified the suspect in Katherine Kelemen’s murder as 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen of Voorhees. Gregory Kelemen is charged with murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon. The U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force is currently searching for him. 

Gregory Kelemen

Investigators have not yet revealed Gregory Kelemen’s relationship to Katherine Kelemen but described the incident as “domestic-violence related.” 

If you have any information on Gregory Kelemen’s whereabouts, call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Stephen Bezich at (609) 331-0310, Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Kyrus Ingalls at (856) 225-5105 or Voorhees Township Police Department Detective Justin Sims at (856) 906-0411.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines, as well.

