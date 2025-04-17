Florida State University

At least 6 hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting at Florida State University

The university's FSU Alert account on X said the report was made in the area of the Student Union.

By NBC6

Follow along here for live updates.

At least six people were hospitalized and a suspect was in custody as police responded to shooting on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.

The university's FSU Alert account on X said the shooting was reported in the area of the Student Union.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

People in the area were told to shelter in place while police responded.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures," the alert read.

At least six people were hospitalized, officials from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said. One patient was in critical condition and the rest were in serious condition.

U.S. & World

Animals 25 mins ago

Endangered sea turtle populations show signs of recovery in part of the world

Shootings 1 hour ago

Live updates: Multiple injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Florida State University

NBC News Correspondent George Solis reports about an active shooter reported on the Tallahassee campus.

Law enforcement officers were seen running on the campus with rifles in videos posted on X.

Other videos showed students and others running on the campus.

Tallahassee Police officials confirmed a suspect was taken into custody.

FBI agents were responding and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials also said they were responding to the campus.

“Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding,” Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote in a post on X.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Florida State University
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us