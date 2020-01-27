3 People Shot at Bridgeport Courthouse

Three people have been shot outside the courthouse on Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport, according to the mayor's office.

Officials from the mayor's office said this was not a random act. The people who were shot were targeted.

The mayor's office said dispatchers received reports at 12:15 p.m. and the injuries the three people who were shot sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

Trumbull police are assisting at the hospitals.

Bridgeport police and medics are at the scene. State troopers were also called in to assist Bridgeport police.

CSP is assisting Bridgeport PD in a shooting that occurred outside the Bridgeport Courthouse. All updates will be provided by @bptpolice — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 27, 2020

Bridgeport police said there is no immediate threat.