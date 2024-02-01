children

Police rescue Australian toddler stuck inside Hello Kitty claw machine

A toddler climbed through a Hello Kitty claw machine and got stuck inside on Saturday

By Julia Elbaba

They say if you want something, go get it. An Australian toddler did just that as soon as he locked eyes with a Hello Kitty plush toy inside of a claw machine.

The 3-year-old named Ethan climbed through the Hello Kitty prize chute to claim his prized possession and got stuck inside on Saturday while at a shopping center in Capalaba, Queensland, police said.

Bodycam footage from the police showed Ethan sitting among the stuffed animals. His father asked him to head to the back of the machine so the police could smash the glass open. 

As for the ultimate prize, Ethan then returned back in the arms of his family safe and relieved. 

Ethan’s father, Timothy Hopper, said that he had turned to talk to his other children when in "a split second” the toddler had made his way into the machine, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"Don’t worry, Dad, I won't do it again," Ethan told his dad. 

