cedar park

Police Report Multiple Officers Shot in Cedar Park, Outside Austin

Police in a suburb of Austin say multiple officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home

By The Associated Press

File photo of police lights
Getty Images

Multiple police officers were shot Sunday and a person remained barricaded inside a home located in Cedar Park, outside of Austin, authorities said.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call at a residence when they were shot and one person was barricaded inside the home.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to messages for comment and the department's statement did not say how many officers were shot or provide their condition.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

