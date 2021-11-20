Fairfield

Police Remove About 100 Ducks, Geese, Chickens and Turkeys From Inside Fairfield, Conn. Home

Police have removed about 100 water fowl and poultry from inside of a home in Fairfield on Saturday.

Officers were called to a home on Churchill Street around 8:30 a.m. for a medical call.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a hoarding situation with about 100 ducks, geese, chickens and turkeys inside.

The Health Dept. Zoning Dept. and Animal Control. Dept. were also called in to assist.

Mutual aid was brought to the home to help remove the animals. The animals have been taken to various shelters for the time being and it appears all of the animals are alive, police said.

Some cats that were inside of the home were also removed and taken to shelters, investigators added.

A person who lives inside of the home was taken to the hospital as a result of the original medical call, authorities said. Police have not released any details about the person.

