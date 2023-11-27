Scarsdale couple identified as victims of fatal Thanksgiving crash in Conn.

Police have released the identities of a couple killed in a crash on Thanksgiving night in Bristol.

Toby Cohen, 41, and Brook Cohen, 37, of Scarsdale, New York were killed when their car went off Stevens Street and went into the woods, crashing into trees around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Investigators said the car was traveling on Morea Road in Farmington and crashed just after crossing the Bristol town line on Stevens Street near Cherry Hill Drive.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene. Their three children, aged between 2 years old and 6 years old, were also in the car, police said. All three children were in car seats and were taken to the hospital. One child was flown by LifeStar helicopter, according to police. The children remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said. Investigators did not release the names of the children due to their ages.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The family was in the area visiting for Thanksgiving, police said.