Two police officers were hurt when they were attacked as they responded to a 9-1-1 hang up call in Galloway Township, NJ on Sunday night, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened when a pair of officers were responding to home along Cresson Avenue after a 9-1-1 call hung up at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

The Galloway Township Police Department shared body camera footage from the incident on social media on Monday.

Police in Galloway Township, NJ, have released this body camera footage after officers were attacked on Sunday.

According to police, upon arriving, officers met with the suspect’s mother before Keith E. Kiminski, 30, of Galloway, attacked officers on the porch of the home.

As can be seen in video police shared online, as officers were speaking with the mother -- who told police that her son had a knife -- Kiminski darted out of the residence and attacked the officers.

Officials said that Officer Erik Tarnow was "immediately stabbed on the right side of his face with folding pocket knife and a violent physical altercation ensued."

The injured officer tackled Kaminski and -- along with fellow Officer Hunter Thomas, who was also injured -- fought with Kiminski for several minutes until additional backup officers arrived on scene, police officials said.

Officials said Tarnow was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery for "a significant cut on the side of his face" and he was listed in stable condition.

“This incident is another reminder of the dangers that our police officers face on a daily basis”, said Chief Richard D. Barber in a statement. “We are grateful that Officer Tarnow is recovering well, and our department will be here to fully support Erik and his family.”

The other officer, officials said, was treated for a minor head injury and released the same evening.

Kiminski has been charged with numerous offenses including attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and resisting arrest.

He is currently in custody, police said, pending a future court date.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

