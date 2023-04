Police are investigating after numerous gunshots were fired into an occupied home in Newington early Monday morning.

Authorities said the gunshots were fired into a home on Robbins Avenue near Main Street around 3:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kathleen Kelliher at (860) 594-6249.