Police-involved shooting under investigation in Killingly, Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting near a shopping center in Killingly on Saturday afternoon.

State police said a trooper and a Killingly police officer responded to Hartford Turnpike around 1:20 p.m. for a report of a suspicious incident.

According to state police, there was a shooting involving a police officer as they attempted to speak to a suspect in the area.

PHOTOS: Police-involved shooting under investigation in Killingly

The suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries. The extent of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

LifeStar said they were called, but were canceled because of the weather.

Crime scene tape is currently blocking off one of the entrances and exits to Killingly Commons.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no threat to the public.

