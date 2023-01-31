Hartford

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired on Capitol Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

According to investigators, a man in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

A police investigation is underway in Hartford on Tuesday morning.
Police tape can be seen blocking off a section of the road and several police cars remain in the area.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Hartford
