Police Investigating Report GOP Rep. Tried to Take Gun Onto House Floor

U.S. Capitol Police were investigating a report that U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R., Maryland, tried to bring a gun onto the House floor late Thursday, NBC News reported.

Recently installed metal detectors at the doors to the House floor have become a flashpoint among some Republican members, who have chafed at submitting to being checked.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week proposed fines of up to $10,000 on members who fail to abide by the security protocols of the House.

Her announcement Jan. 13 came after metal detectors were set up outside the House chamber following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Pelosi said at the time, “It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the Chamber of the People’s House must and will be safe.” She added: "Many House Republicans have disrespected our heroes by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions.”

A 1967 regulation says no federal or District of Columbia laws restricting firearms “shall prohibit any Member of Congress from maintaining firearms within the confines of his office” or “from transporting within Capitol grounds firearms unloaded and securely wrapped.”

Lawmakers may not bring weapons into the House chamber and other nearby areas, the regulations say, according to a letter Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., wrote in 2018. Aides can carry lawmakers’ weapons for them on the Capitol complex, he wrote.