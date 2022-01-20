Norwalk

Police Investigating a Death in Norwalk, Conn.

norwalk police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating a death in Norwalk and said they have detained a person of interest.

Police received a 911 call just before noon Thursday about a disturbance at a home on Nelson Avenue and found a male victim inside who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead, police said. They are notifying his family and have not released his name.

Police said they detained a person of interest at the scene.

Norwalk detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are investigating. They said this was an isolated crime and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Norwalk Detectives at 203-854-3011 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field,

followed by the message and sending it to TIP411 (847411).

