Officials ID 5 Kids From Conn. Killed in New York Crash

Officials in Westchester County have identified the five kids from Derby who were killed in a crash in New York over the weekend.

Westchester County Police said 16-year-old Malik Smith was driving a Nissan Rogue on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, New York, around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle left the road, struck a tree and caught on fire.

Westchester County officials said Smith, 17-year-old Anthony Billips Jr., 12-year-old Zahnyiah Cross, 11-year-old Shawnell Cross and 8-year-old Andrew Billips, were all killed in the crash.

A 9-year-old boy who was riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area was able to escape out of the back of the car and is the only survivor, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Superintendent of Schools in Derby said he spoke to the father of the kids involved in the crash. According to the superintendent, the family had recently moved to Derby and the children were not registered in Derby schools yet.

The crash remains under investigation. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Westchester County officials are expected to give an update on the crash on Monday at 2 p.m.