New Canaan

Police Find Dozens of Youth, No Masks, Booze While Responding to Complaint in New Canaan

New Canaan police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

New Canaan police responded to a noise complaint and charged a teen after finding dozens of youth who were not wearing masks running from the house when officers arrived, police said. They also found alcohol in the house.

Police said they responded to a home just after 10 p.m. and found “evidence” of a youth party in the home and bottles and cans of alcohol in the home.

Authorities said there were around 40 to 50 youths and they were not wearing masks when officers arrived.

U.S. & World

RNC 2020 11 hours ago

RNC Night 2: Trump Taps Pompeo, Pardon Power, Citizenship Oath to Promote Campaign

hurricane laura 5 hours ago

Laura Now Forecast to Be a Catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane

A 15-year-old young New Canaan woman was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and issued a summons for failure to halt possession of alcohol by a minor.  

This article tagged under:

New Canaan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us