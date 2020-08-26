Police Find Dozens of Youth, No Masks, Booze While Responding to Complaint in New Canaan

New Canaan police responded to a noise complaint and charged a teen after finding dozens of youth who were not wearing masks running from the house when officers arrived, police said. They also found alcohol in the house.

Police said they responded to a home just after 10 p.m. and found “evidence” of a youth party in the home and bottles and cans of alcohol in the home.

Authorities said there were around 40 to 50 youths and they were not wearing masks when officers arrived.

A 15-year-old young New Canaan woman was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and issued a summons for failure to halt possession of alcohol by a minor.