San Jose

‘Multiple' Fatalities Reported in San Jose, California, Rail Yard Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police and sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting involving multiple fatalities in San Jose Wednesday morning at a Valley Transportation Authority yard north of downtown.

The incident involves multiple fatalities and multiple casualties, Santa Clara County sheriff's officials said, but they did not yet confirm how many.

Locator map of where the shooting took place in San Jose.

Sheriff's officials said at about 8:10 a.m. the shooter was down.

Units responded to the scene at Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street, near the VTA yard. Dozens of San Jose police and Santa Clara County sheriff's vehicles were at the scene.

The sheriff's office at Younger is serving as a reunification center for employees and families who may be looking for each other.

No further details were immediately available.

