‘Multiple' Fatalities Reported in San Jose, California, Rail Yard Shooting

Police and sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting involving multiple fatalities in San Jose Wednesday morning at a Valley Transportation Authority yard north of downtown.

The incident involves multiple fatalities and multiple casualties, Santa Clara County sheriff's officials said, but they did not yet confirm how many.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Locator map of where the shooting took place in San Jose.

Sheriff's officials said at about 8:10 a.m. the shooter was down.

Units responded to the scene at Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street, near the VTA yard. Dozens of San Jose police and Santa Clara County sheriff's vehicles were at the scene.

The sheriff's office at Younger is serving as a reunification center for employees and families who may be looking for each other.

No further details were immediately available.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Younger Av and San Pedro St.



This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation.



TOC: 6:34 AM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 26, 2021