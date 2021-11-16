Police Arrest Man Accused of Threatening CT Governor on Twitter

A Waterford man who told police he thought government leaders were putting COVID-19 patients into nursing homes to get elderly people sick is accused of threatening the governor on Twitter and has been charged.

Jonathan Wright, 41, of Waterford, has been charged with threatening in the second degree.

Police said the investigation started on Oct. 26, three days after Wright responded to a Tweet from Gov. Ned Lamont on Oct. 23.

The application for the arrest warrant says Wright Tweeted, “You are scum living on borrowed time. President Trump knows what you did to the elderly Covid patients that were sent to nursing homes. All is known and you will meet your maker courtesy of a noose and a trap door. Treason = Death.”

The complaint also references other Tweets from Wright.

When police spoke with Wright on Oct. 28, he admitted to writing the Tweet, according to the arrest warrant application. He told them he was angry about things that he heard and didn’t mean anything threatening when he wrote it.

Wright went on to tell investigators that he was angry after hearing that government leaders had been putting COVID-19 patients into nursing homes to get elderly people sick and said leaders should be held accountable if it was true.

Wright also told investigators that he had heard that nursing homes were making money off the elderly dying from COVID.

He went on to mention the investigation into how the administration of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo handled COVID deaths in nursing homes there.

Wright told police he in no way wished to do harm to the governor.

Police said Wright did not have a criminal history and there are no guns registered to him.

Bond was set at $30,000. Wright is due in court on Nov. 29.