U.S. Marshals Arrest Man Accused of Shooting PPA Worker and NY Gas Station Attendant

U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker as well as a New York gas station attendant.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, of Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday along the 5500 block of Girard Avenue, police said.

Saulsbury allegedly shot Zulfigar Alvi in the Bronx on Nov. 22 as well as PPA worker Timothy McKenzie, 37, on Nov. 25 in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. Both survived despite being shot in the head.

The PPD released surveillance video of both shootings. In both, a slender man with a blue hooded jacket, gray pants, black boots, black gloves and what appears to be a ski mask walks up to his victims and pulls the trigger with his left hand before running off. The PPD said he used a silver revolver.

Philadelphia Police and NYPD detectives worked with the Philadelphia Parking Authority, SEPTA Police and U.S. Marshals to identify the gunman in both incidents as Saulsbury.

“The four detectives from both departments worked tirelessly over the last two weeks, putting together incredible evidence, working through hundreds and hundreds of hours of video from both states," Philadelphia Police Captain Walker said. "Working together with the district attorney’s office here in Philadelphia and in New York, also working with the SEPTA Police Department, U.S. Marshals and the Philadelphia Parking Authority who’s been a tremendous assistance to this investigation to identify a suspect.”

The shooting of McKenzie, the PPA officer, happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue underneath the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line elevated tracks. Investigators said Saulsbury drove up, shot the city employee from behind, and took off. He was struck in the ear and in his shoulder, police said.

A friend and coworker told NBC10 McKenzie is well-known on his beat near Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street. He was only a couple hours away from the end of his shift.

The shooting of Alvi happened at a Sunoco gas station on the 2900 block of Boston Road in the Bronx. Friends said he had been working to support his family in Pakistan.

"[The NYPD] were able to capture video of the suspect fleeing the Sunoco market up there in their case," Walker said. "Their victim is locked into the convenient store. The suspect walks up to the door, knocking on the door, looks like he's asking for assistance. As the employee opens the door, [Saulsbury] shoots him twice, hitting him one time in the neck in the same area where he shot our 37-year-old parking authority employee."

Captain Walker said McKenzie was released from the hospital and is currently recovering at home.

"Fortunately through the intervention of God, I believe, the bullet hit him in the side of the neck, bounced off his spine, back up out of the shoulder and lands in his jaw," Captain Walker said. "That night the prognosis wasn't very good. But even though the employee is in a lot of pain right now, he's doing very well. He's home for the holidays which is a good thing."

Alvi, meanwhile, was in critical but stable condition at the hospital.