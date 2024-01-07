Plow truck driver saves multiple people, dogs during house fire in Trumbull, Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

Long Hill Fire Department

A plow truck driver is being credited with saving several people and multiple dogs during a house fire in Trumbull on Sunday morning.

Fire officials said Town Highway Maintainer 4 Shaun Bogen was on his plowing route around 4 a.m. when he saw a house on Haviland Drive with a fire in the garage. He quickly radioed his base to alert them of the situation and called 911.

Long Hill Fire Department

Bogen, who is also a firefighter with the Long Hill Fire Company, then woke up the sleeping residents in the home. The four adults and three dogs were able to get out of the home before the fire department arrived.

Once firefighters arrived, they said they found heavy fire in the garage and it was extending into the home.

Firefighters used three hose lines and brought the fire under control in less than an hour.

The fire happened during a snowstorm and is under investigation by the Trumbull Fire Marshal's Office.

