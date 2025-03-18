Air Travel

Plane's wing hits runway during landing attempt at New York's LaGuardia Airport

No one was injured in the incident involving a Delta Connection flight that was making a “go-around” due to an approach problem Sunday, officials said.

By Jay Blackman and Insiya Gandhi | NBC News

LaGuardia Airport
Julio Cortez / AP file

The wing of a passenger plane landing at LaGuardia International Airport in New York struck the runway surface Sunday as it attempted a “go-around” because of an unstable approach, officials said.

There were no injuries, and the plane landed safely after the left wing struck the runway surface at around 10:10 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration and an airport spokesperson said Monday.

Delta Connection Flight 4814, with 80 people aboard, was operated by Endeavor Air, which is a subsidy of Delta Air Lines, Delta said in a statement. It was flying from Jacksonville, Florida, to LaGuardia.

“The Endeavor Air flight crew followed established procedures to safely enact a go-around at New York-LaGuardia,” Delta said. “The aircraft landed safely and proceeded to its arrival gate. We apologize to our customers for the experience.”

The “go-around” was executed because of what the FAA said was an unstable approach.

The maneuver involves the airplane’s stopping the landing approach and regaining altitude to make another attempt.

The plane was a CRJ-900 with 76 passengers, two pilots and two flight attendants, Delta said.

The FAA said it will investigate.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Air Travel
