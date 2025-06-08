Tennessee

Several hospitalized after plane crashes in Tennessee, authorities say

Highway patrol said 16 to 20 people were on board a plane that crashed about 60 miles south of Nashville.

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A plane crashed in Coffee County, Tennessee, on Sunday, according to local highway patrol.

"Initial reports suggest 16–20 people were on board," Tennessee Highway Patrol posted on X. "Some have been airlifted to nearby hospitals. This is an active scene."

Coffee County is roughly 60 miles south of Nashville.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

