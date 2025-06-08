Several hospitalized after plane crashes in Tennessee, authorities say

A plane crashed in Coffee County, Tennessee, on Sunday, according to local highway patrol.

"Initial reports suggest 16–20 people were on board," Tennessee Highway Patrol posted on X. "Some have been airlifted to nearby hospitals. This is an active scene."

Coffee County is roughly 60 miles south of Nashville.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.