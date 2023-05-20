half moon bay

2 Dead After Plane Crashes Off Coast of Half Moon Bay: NTSB

The FAA said the aircraft was flying from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, Hawaii and their initial information indicated that two people were on board.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that killed two people off the coast of Half Moon Bay in California Saturday.

According to the NTSB, a Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter crashed into the Pacific Ocean shortly after declaring a mayday at around 2:15 p.m.

NTSB officials added that the U.S. Coast Guard located the plane submerged about 40 miles off the Northern California coast and confirmed the pilot and copilot suffered fatal injuries.

The FAA said the plane was flying from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, Hawaii.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

There were no other passengers on board and investigators are working to recover the plane, an NTSB spokesperson told NBC Bay Area Sunday.

No other details were released.

U.S. & World

climate change 2 hours ago

Italy's Deadly Floods Just Latest Example of Climate Change's All-Or-Nothing Weather Extremes

tennis 5 hours ago

Martina Navratilova Says She's Doing ‘OK' After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

half moon bay
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us