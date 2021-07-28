New York

Plan to Honor Trump With Banquet Becomes Flashpoint at Elite NY Golf Club

The former president has been a member of Winged Foot, one of the country's top golf clubs and host of the 2020 U.S. Open, for more than 50 years

Winged Foot golf course
David Cannon/Getty Images

Winged Foot Golf Club in the northern suburbs of New York City is one of the most prestigious country clubs in the U.S. Membership is by invitation only, the waiting list is as long as a decade, and when people do get in, they reportedly pay $200,000 just for the initiation fee. It was the site of last year's U.S. Open tournament.

Now it has become the latest battlefront in the wars over former President Donald Trump, who has been a member of the club for more than 50 years.

Some members of Winged Foot who want to honor Trump have made quiet plans for a fancy tribute banquet at the club on Aug. 4. And that has provoked outrage from other members who think such an honor is inappropriate and are trying to get the banquet canceled. So far, they have not succeeded.

