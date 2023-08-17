air travel

Pilot dies after mid-flight medical emergency, officials say

The flight, from Miami to Chile, was diverted to Panama, where the Latam Airlines pilot died following medical treatment, the airline said.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A veteran pilot for a Chilean airline died after a mid-flight medical emergency, the airline said.

The pilot was one of three crew members in command, Latam Airlines said.

The flight Monday from Miami to Santiago, Chile, was diverted to Tocumen International Airport in Panama because of a “medical emergency of one of the three members of the crew,” Latam Airlines said Wednesday in a statement.

The pilot, who was not identified, died after the plane landed, and he received further medical assistance, Latam said.

“LATAM Group is deeply saddened by this event and takes this opportunity to express our most sincere condolences to the family of our employee. We are thankful for his 25 years of service to LATAM, distinguished by his dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm,” the airline said.

The flight left Panama City and arrived in Santiago, Chile, according to the airline.

